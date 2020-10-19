Cabinet ministers request emergency debate over Nova Scotia treaty dispute

Four cabinet ministers and the NDP have requested an emergency debate in the House of Commons over a treaty dispute between commercial fishermen and Mi'kmaq fishers.



Fisheries and Oceans Minister Bernadette Jordan says parliamentarians should have the opportunity to voice their concerns about the violence that's erupted over the dispute about Mi'kmaq treaty rights to fish for a ``moderate living.''



She and three other ministers, Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller, Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett and Public Safety Minister Bill Blair, requested the debate in a letter to the House Speaker last night.



Hours earlier, the NDP made the same request.



It's now up to Speaker Anthony Rota to decide whether the issue merits an emergency debate.



The increased attention from Ottawa comes after a lobster pound that stored the catch of Mi'kmaq fishers burned to the ground on Saturday morning.