CAF says divers training in Grand Lake's Mill Cove area next week

The Canadian Armed Forces says it will be doing some training in the Grand Lake's Mill Cove area next week.

While there will still be public access to Grand Lake, the Forces ask people to be attentive while in the area in an effort to ensure the safest possible environment both above and below the waterline.

A media release Thursday says divers will be practicing their skills, tactics and procedures in a safe and environmentally responsible manner.

Exercises are slated for November 9th to the 13th.