CAF Training in Grand Lake's Mill Cove Tuesday to Thursday

The Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) is advising communities adjacent to Base Gagetown of underwater training taking place Tuesday to Thursday this week.

A release states underwater diver training will occur in the Grand Lake's Mill Cove area from September 29 to October 1.

CAF says the training will not impede regular public access to Grand Lake, but the public is asked to remain attentive while in the area to ensure a safe environment on both sides of the waterline.

The training will allow Army Combat Divers to practice their skills, tactics and procedures, while also allowing them to employ new lessons learned.