Café Paris brand Soft Nougat recalled due to undeclared milk

KML Foods is recalling Café Paris brand Soft Nougat - Almond, Pistachio & Honey from the marketplace due to undeclared milk.

In a Food Recall Warning issued January 2, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) says people with an allergy to milk should not consume the product.

The recall affects the 150g packages of Café Paris brand Soft Nougat - Almond, Pistachio & Honey (UPC 0 63493 33198 3, Codes UCKCK).

The CFIA says the recall was triggered by a consumer complaint and the agency is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

The food safety agency says there has been one reported reaction associated with the consumption of this product.