Calgary company sorry for Black Lives Matter gelato, calls flavour choice 'ignorant'

A Calgary company is apologizing for making a Black Lives Matter gelato, which it says it launched Friday with the inention of donating the profits to organizations that support inclusion and diversity.

But on Saturday, Righteous Gelato posted a letter on Facebook from CEO James Boettcher stating the company "did the wrong thing'' and "will do better.''



Boettcher also admits in the post that the company's choice of chocolate as the flavour for their fundraiser was "ignorant.''



On its website, Righteous Gelato boasts it has "a braver vision to change the world.''



The company did not respond to requests for comment on Saturday.



The post says the company still wants to fulfil its original goal of raising funds for the Black community, and says 100 per cent of profits from its online store in June will be invested in organizations that "you chose that focus on Black Lives.''