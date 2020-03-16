Campbellton, Dalhousie shut down some infrastructure to curb potential spread of COVID-19

Campbellton has shut down its Regional Memorial Civic Centre in an effort to stop the potential spread of COVID-19.

That includes skating rinks, pools, and other programs.

Dalhousie has shut down its Recreaplex.

Programs at libraries in Campbellton and Dalhousie have also been cancelled.

Luc Foulem, corporate communications manager for the City of Bathurst, says there will be information regarding infrastructure in Bathurst sometime Monday afternoon.

(with files from 95 CKNB)