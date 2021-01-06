Campbellton figure skating representing NB at 2021 Skate Canada competition

A Campbellton woman is one of just three figure skaters representing New Brunswick at the upcoming 2021 Skate Canada Challenge.

But there will be a bit less travel than what 20-year-old Lissa Anne McGaghey's used to this time around.

McGaghey has skated in several international competitions, including in Croatia, but will be competing in a virtual format this time around due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The competition is a prerequisite for the Canadian Figure Skating Championships.

The other two New Brunswickers slated to compete are Edmundston's Emilie Roy and Sophie Villemure of Fredericton.

The Skate Canada Challenge gets underway on Friday, January 15th.