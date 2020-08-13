Campbellton native sets sights on 'Miss Universe' pageant

A former winner of Campbellton's 'Miss Salmon Festival' is looking to break onto the international pageant scene.

Campbellton native Dominique Doucette tells the Tribune she wants to cross participating in the 'Miss Universe' pageant off her bucket list.

But 24-year-old Doucette first needs to win the 'Miss Universe Canada' title which will be decided in Toronto this October.

Doucette is currently working as a human resources advisor in Quebec.

The 'Miss Universe' pageant takes place early next year.



(with files from the Tribune)