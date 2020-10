A Campbellton native says she's pleased with her performance recently at the Miss Universe Canada pageant.

25-year-old Dominique Doucette placed in the top-ten in a field of forty women in Toronto over the weekend.

Though she didn't win a crown, Doucette says the experience was all about being the best version of herself.

Doucette was crowned Miss Salmon Festival in Campbellton back in 2014.