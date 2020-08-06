Campbellton Nursing Home under a local board of directors

The Campbellton Nursing Home is back in the hands of a local board of directors.

A release states the home had been placed under the management of a provincially-appointed trustee last year to improve the operation of the facility.

The Department of Social Development says the trustee, Tom Mann, oversaw the recruitment and hiring of 31 new employees to bring staffing levels up to standard.

He also sought community participation on a new board of directors through a public expression of interest that generated significant interest.

Government says the new board consists of 11 members, with Jana Allain Boudreau elected as its chair.

The other members of the board include:

- Thérèse Tremblay,

- Michael Mortlock,

- Carla MacNeish Maltais,

- Johanne Gould,

- Steven Parker,

- Ralph Gionet,

- Beverly Mann, and

- Lucien LeBlanc

Further, representatives will be nominated by the City of Campbellton, and the Restigouche Regional Services Commission.

In the board's first act, Wayne McWilliams was hired as Chief Executive officer, with his duties beginning on Tuesday.