Campbellton Regional Hospital's emergency department set to reopen this week

The Vitalite Health Network says the Campbellton Regional Hospital's Emergency Department will reopen this week.

The ER is slated to reopen Wednesday morning after it was shut down due to COVID-19 earlier this month.

Non-urgent outpatient care and services as well as elective surgeries are slated to resume next Monday.

The network says patient visits will also resume Monday but only if the Zone 5 Campbellton region moves to the yellow phase of recovery.