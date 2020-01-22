Canada, allies push Iran to co-operate on Ukraine plane's black boxes

Canada and its allies are pushing Iran to move the black boxes from the Ukrainian jetliner it shot down to a facility that can quickly download its crucial flight data.

Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne says the request emerged from his conference call with representatives from Britain, Sweden, Afghanistan and Ukraine, countries that lost citizens in the crash of Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752.

It was their first follow-up conversation since Champagne hosted counterparts from those countries in London last week as part of an effort to ensure Iran's co-operation after its Revolutionary Guard shot down the passenger plane, killing all 176 aboard.

A summary of Champagne's teleconference says Iran is co-operating with foreign experts in the investigation, but it also emphasizes the need for Iran to allow a thorough and credible international investigation.

The group of countries is calling on Iran to move the black boxes to a facility with the proper technology so their data can be downloaded and analyzed without delay.

On Sunday, Champagne wrote to his Iranian counterpart, two days after they met face to face in Oman, to stress Canada's view that the black boxes should be sent quickly for analysis by experts in either France or Ukraine.