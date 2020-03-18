Canada announces massive aid package amid pandemic

Canada's government is deferring tax payments until August, providing a wage subsidy for small businesses and pausing student loan payments as part of massive stimulus package to limit economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the government is focused on making sure Canadians can support their families, buy groceries and pay the rent. Up to $82 billion Canadian (US$56.4 billion) is being spent.

The money involved in Wednesday's announcement is about 3% of Canada's gross domestic product.