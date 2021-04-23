Canada bans flights from India, Pakistan

Canada is banning all flights from India and Pakistan for 30 days due to the growing wave of COVID-19 cases in that region. India reported a global record of more than 314,000 new infections Thursday.

Canada's health minister says half the people who are testing positive for the coronavirus after arriving in Canada by airplane have come from India.

She adds that there is also a disproportionate higher number of positive cases among those travelling on flights from Pakistan.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford, meanwhile, is apologizing for a failed attempt to close playgrounds and allow police to stop and question people who were not in their homes.

The measures created a backlash from police forces, health officials and the public.