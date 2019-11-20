Canada casts controversial vote at UN for Palestinian self-determination

Canada has affirmed it does not share the Trump administration's view that Israel's settlements in the West Bank are legal under international law, casting a vote supporting Palestinian self-determination at the United Nations.

A senior government official, speaking anonymously because of the sensitivity of the Middle East file, says Canada deemed it necessary to change its voting habits at the UN this week and support a resolution that Israel opposed.

On Monday, the United States reversed four decades of foreign policy when Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced that the U.S. is no longer guided by a 1978 State Department legal opinion that the West Bank settlements of Israeli civilians were "inconsistent'' with international law.

The U.S. decision pleased Israel but other countries and the Palestinians said it could undermine the prospects for peace, while it revived some Canadian domestic political mud-slinging.

Throughout it all, Canada's position remains unchanged: the settlements are illegal, a position that has been affirmed by successive Liberal, Conservative and Progressive Conservative governments.

On Monday, Canada voted to support the motion along with 163 countries at the UN General Assembly, while five countries, the U.S., Israel, Micronesia, the Marshall Islands and Nauru, voted against and nine others abstained.