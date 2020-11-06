Canada expresses solidarity with France in wake of violent terror attack

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expressed Canada's solidarity with the people of France in the wake of recent violent terror attack during a call with French counterpart Emmanuel Macron yesterday.



An official account of the call from the Prime Minister's Office says Trudeau agreed on the importance of defending freedom of expression and human rights, as well as the two leaders shared commitment to fighting terrorism and violent extremism.



The conversation came one week after three people were killed in a deadly knife assault in the Mediterranean city of Nice, the third gruesome attack attributed to Muslim extremists since September's republication of caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad by the satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo.



Trudeau has drawn criticism in both France and Quebec for not doing enough to defend freedom of expression, having expressed his support of France while stressing that free speech has its limits.



The PMO says Trudeau and Macron also discussed fighting COVID-19 and the importance of international institutions such as NATO, the G7 and the G20.