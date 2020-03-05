Canada has recorded a 34th case of COVID-19.

A woman in her 80s with a case of the novel coronavirus is in critical condition at a Vancouver hospital.

Dr. Bonnie Henry, the provincial health officer, says the woman developed symptoms a couple of days after returning from Hong Kong and India about one week ago.

It is the 13th case of COVID-19 in British Columbia.

There are 20 cases in Ontario and one in Quebec.

Henry says the woman was part of a group tour in India alongside other Canadians who returned to regions outside B-C and health officials will contact them for testing and monitoring.

The case was the first to be reported on the day that a new federal panel on the virus held its first meeting.

At that meeting Theresa Tam, the head of the Public Health Agency of Canada said there is a plan in place if the coronavirus turns into a pandemic.