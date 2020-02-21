Canada hosts Lima Group, appeals for world's help on Venezuela crisis

Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne opened the Lima Group meeting in Gatineau, Quebec by saying the world is watching.



Canada and its Western Hemisphere allies are calling on the rest of the democratic world to help bring stability to Venezuela.

The country has been hobbled by a refugee crisis and economic collapse under a dictator they deem illegitimate.

Champagne says the Lima Group can bring new momentum in the Venezuelan people's quest for democracy.

He says the gathering of foreign ministers will discuss the challenges the Venezuelan crisis represents and for how the Group can bring the world community together to re-establish democracy in that country.

Their efforts have yet to bear fruit.

Canada last hosted the Lima Group one year ago, and that meeting resulted in a call to Venezuela's military to peacefully switch sides to the opposition, but that never happened.

The meeting comes amid a renewed push for a new presidential election in Venezuela, one aimed at ousting the country's dictator president, Nicolas Maduro.

Canada and dozens of other countries recognize opposition legislator Juan Guaido as Venezuela's legitimate leader, and view Maduro as an illegitimate president who stole his country's last election in 2018.