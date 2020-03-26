Canada imposes mandatory self-isolation for those returning

Canada has put a 14-day quarantine order in effect for any non-essential travellers who recently returned home.

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland yesterday, said the government had decided that now is the time to make what had been a voluntary measure mandatory

Health Minister Patty Hajdu's office announced that the maximum penalties for defying the order include a fine of up to 750-thousand-dollars and six months in jail.

The measure comes amid growing apprehension about the widening scope of the pandemic south of the border, which the World Health Organization has warned is becoming the outbreak's new focal point.