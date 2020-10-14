Canada joins U.S.-led Artemis Accords to send human explorers back to Moon and beyond

Canada has signed on to the Artemis Accords, a U.S.-led effort to establish global guidelines for sending explorers back to the Moon and beyond.



NASA says space agencies in Australia, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg and the United Arab Emirates also joined the pact.



The accords, which establish rules for extracting and using ``space resources,'' commit signatories to exploring space peacefully and in the spirit of international co-operation.



They also call for transparency, the protection of heritage sites like the 1969 moon landing location and preventing the spread of orbital debris.



Canadian Space Agency president Lisa Campbell cheers the accords, but says more robust rules for the exploration of deep space are still a long ways off.



Campbell says the agency will begin consulting with Canadians, as well as a United Nations committee that oversees space exploration.