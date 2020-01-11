Canada leads countries pressing for crash access

Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne says the Canadian government is leading a group of nations that lost citizens in the crash of a plane outside Tehran to advocate with "one single voice''.

The crash of the Ukraine International Airlines flight near Tehran killed 176 people, including 138 who were bound for Canada.

Trudeau has said multiple intelligence sources indicate the plane was downed Wednesday by an Iranian missile.

The federal government has deployed a team of consular officials while the Transportation Safety Board says it is deploying two investigators to participate in the investigation into the cause of the crash.

Champagne says Iran has so far issued two visas for Canadian officials, and that the immediate priority is getting access to the country and ensuring a thorough and transparent investigation.

He says the government is also creating a task force of top public servants to make sure Canadian families affected by the crash get the support and information they need.