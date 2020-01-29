Canada looking to help 126 Canadians quarantined in China for coronavirus

Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne says Ottawa is offering to help 126 Canadians quarantined in China during the outbreak of a new coronavirus.

China began drastic containment efforts to limit the spread of the virus last week, cutting plane, train and bus links to Wuhan, a city of more than 11 million people.

Champagne says there are 250 Canadians who registered with Global Affairs Canada to say they are in Wuhan but only 126 have asked for help.

He says his officials are contacting all of them to assess their needs.

That could include sending a plane to fly them home, but Champagne says he is working with other countries in similar situations.

Health Minister Patty Hajdu says she doesn't yet know whether any of those people are sick or would be quarantined in Canada if they do come home.