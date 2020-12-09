Canada 'must build back better' for Indigenous people after COVID-19: Bellegarde

National Chief Perry Bellegarde of the Assembly of First Nations says Canada must work to improve the lives of Indigenous people as it emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic.



Speaking at the AFN's annual meeting Tuesday, Bellegarde says investing in closing the gap for First Nations people will make Canada stronger, more resilient and will empower the fastest-growing demographic in the country.



He says reconciliation will not happen without a transformational change to keep Indigenous people safe, guarantee a better future for their children and protect the environment.



Bellegarde, who announced Monday he is not seeking re-election next year, says he wants to focus on advocating for Indigenous people at this critical time.



AFN is planning to urge the federal Liberal government to do more to deal with the disproportionate impact the COVID-19 pandemic is having on their communities in a virtual version of its annual general assembly this week.



Chiefs are also set to discuss, among other things, whether they will support legislation the Liberal government introduced this week that would ensure Canadian law is in harmony with the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

