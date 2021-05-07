Canada must sanction Vladimir Putin's oligarchs: Alexei Navalny's chief of staff

The chief of staff to Alexei Navalny, the imprisoned critic of the Russian president, is calling on Ottawa to impose new sanctions on oligarchs close to Vladimir Putin.



Leonid Volkov told members of a parliamentary committee that freezing the assets of Putin's friends would put pressure on the Russian president.



Volkov says it's important that Canada, the European Union, the United Kingdom and the United States have recently imposed personal sanctions on Russian officials and didn't put in place new economic sanctions on the country.



He says personal sanctions on leaders and friends of Putin are efficient and don't allow the government to spread misinformation.



Volkov says Putin was personally offended by Navalny's investigation into a luxurious palace he was building, so he ordered his agents to poison the critic in August 2020.

