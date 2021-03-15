Canada Revenue Agency locks 800,000 accounts, cites possible email 'phishing' schemes

The Canada Revenue Agency says it has locked roughly 800,000 accounts after a routine check found that the login information was available to ``unauthorized individuals.''



The tax agency says impacted users will be locked out of their accounts as a preventive measure until they create a new user ID and password.



The CRA says the accounts were not compromised as a result of a breach of the agency's online systems.



Instead, the federal agency says the login information may have been obtained by unauthorized third parties and through a variety of means by sources external to the CRA, including email phishing schemes.



The statement comes less than a month after the tax agency said an unspecified number of user IDs and passwords may have been accessed by unauthorized individuals ``through a variety of means by sources external to the CRA.'''



The federal agency said in February the accounts had not been compromised by a cyberattack but were locked as a preventive measure.

