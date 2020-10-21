Canada's bill to outlaw LGBTQ2 conversion therapy has global influence: UN expert

A United Nations expert says proposed Canadian legislation that would ban forcing children or adults into therapy to alter their sexual orientation or gender identity could help further LGBTQ2 rights globally.



Victor Madrigal-Borloz, the UN Independent Expert on Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity, told The Canadian Press that bills such as the one tabled by the federal Liberals earlier this month are one of the most effective ways to protect and advance LGBTQ2 rights.



The bill aims to ban so-called conversion therapy, which involves forcing a person into therapy against their will.



Among other things, the bill would make it illegal to profit from providing conversion therapy or to advertise it.



The bill has the support of Canada's main political leaders, but new Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole has accused the government of introducing a divisive piece of legislation just as he was taking over the party.



Some Conservative MPs have vocally opposed an earlier version of the bill, while one of O'Toole's leadership opponents, MP Derek Sloan, said it amounts to ``effectively putting into law child abuse.''