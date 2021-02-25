Canada's climate change minister looking forward to more ambitious climate goals

Canada's climate change minister says he's looking forward to setting more ambitious climate goals alongside the United States.



Jonathan Wilkinson met virtually this week with John Kerry, President Joe Biden's special envoy on climate.



The meeting came the day after a similar meeting between Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the new U.S. commander-in-chief.



Wilkinson says Canada's new target for lowering emissions will be a cut of between 31 and 40 per cent of 2005 levels, to be announced at Biden's climate summit in April.



He acknowledges the dispute between Enbridge and Michigan over the state's effort to shut down the company's Line 5 pipeline, but says they did not discuss it.



Wilkinson says he believes his American counterpart understands the importance of fossil-fuel energy to the Canadian economy, but that the U-S is in a similar boat.

