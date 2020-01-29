Canada's Environment Minister weighs in on proposed steel plant in Belledune

Canada's Environment Minister has issued a warning about a $1.5 billion steel plant proposed for Belledune.

Jonathan Wilkinson says the project could keep New Brusnwick from hitting its emission-reduction targets.

Wilkinson says Ottawa expects all provinces to take action to combat climate change.

ICI Radio-Canada reports New Brunswick's Premier is seeking an exemption for the project, saying it would be beneficial to the province's economy.

If approved, the plant would be the province's largest emitter however Maritime Iron, the company behind the project, argues it would result in an overall reduction of emissions.



(with files from ICI Radio-Canada)