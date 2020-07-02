Canada's five big banks join anti-hate advertising boycott of Facebook

All five of Canada's biggest banks are joining an international boycott of Facebook over concerns that the platform is complicit in promoting racism, violence and misinformation.

Scotiabank, RBC, CIBC, BMO and TD have pledged to stop purchasing ads on the site for the month, aligning themselves with brands such as Lululemon Athletica and MEC in signing onto the StopHateForProfit campaign.



The initiative, spearheaded by organizations like the NAACP and the Anti-Defamation League, began in response to growing anti-Semitic and anti-Black rhetoric found on the social media platform.



Participating brands will suspend all advertising on the platform for the month of July.



Scotiabank announced its intentions on Tuesday, while the four others confirmed on Wednesday that they would follow suit.



A spokesman for RBC said the company understands that systemic racism has disadvantaged Black, Indigenous and People of Colour and the bank intends to combat that.



(With files from Jake Kivanc of The Canadian Press)