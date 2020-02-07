Canada's labour ministers meet in Fredericton
Canada's labour ministers discussed workplace issues during a meeting in Fredericton.
Federal, provincial and territorial ministers looked yesterday at next steps for occupational health and safety standards harmonization.
They also focused on the findings of the expert panel on modern federal labour standards, and how to better support workers through initiatives such as international labour standards on violence and harassment at work.
The ministers also discussed working together to help eliminate trade barriers within Canada.