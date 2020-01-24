Canada's TSB says Iran has invited it to examine black boxes

Canada's Transportation Safety Board says it been invited by Iran to participate in the download and analysis of the flight recorders from the downing of a Ukraine International Airlines jet ``whenever and wherever'' that takes place.

The Transportation Safety Board said it understands the plane's flight-data recorders, commonly known as black boxes, are still in Iran and said Iran is assessing options for their download and analysis, including doing it in Iran.

Iran's Revolutionary Guard has admitted firing surface-to-air missiles at the airliner as it left Tehran's international airport Jan. 8, saying it was a mistake.