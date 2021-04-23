Canada secures millions of vaccine booster shots from Pfizer for future: Trudeau

Canada has secured 35 million booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for next year, and another 30 million in the year after.



Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the deal with Pfizer includes options to add 30 million doses in both 2022 and 2023, and an option for 60 million doses in 2024.



Trudeau says the country must be prepared in case they are needed.



Booster shots are expected to be important as the virus continues to mutate, similar to how the flu shot is altered every year to be effective against the most dominant strain.



The announcement came as Canada's top public health doctor said there are signs the epidemic is easing, although average COVID-19 case counts have more than doubled over the past month.



Dr. Theresa Tam said the success of the vaccine rollout will likely determine whether restrictive COVID-19 measures can be lifted this summer.



(Adina Bresge/The Canadian Press)