Canada suspends AstraZeneca shot for those under 55

The National Advisory Committee on Immunizations says it is not pulling its approval of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for use in Canada, but it is recommending against administering the shot in anyone under the age of 55.



NACI vice-chair Dr. Shelley Deeks says the committee updated its recommendations amid new data from Europe suggesting the risk of blood clots following vaccination is now potentially up to one in 100-thousand -- much higher than the one in one million risk believed before.



Health Canada is demanding AstraZeneca do a detailed study on the risks and benefits of its COVID-19 vaccine across multiple age groups, and Deeks says the advisory committee recommended the shot be suspended for younger groups pending the outcome of that review.



Monday's announcement prompted multiple provinces to suspend their use of the vaccine in younger patients.



Meanwhile, British Columbia imposed immediate new public-health measures for the next three weeks to slow the rapid spread of the virus, as it announced 25-hundred and 18 new cases over the past three days.



Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says there will be no indoor dining or activity at fitness centres, and the Whistler Blackcomb ski resort will be closed until April 19th.



She also reversed last week's easing of restrictions on indoor religious services.