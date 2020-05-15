Canada thanks early departing WTO chief for help on reform efforts

Canada's trade minister is thanking the departing head of the World Trade Organization for his help trying the reform the troubled referee for global trade.



Mary Ng highlighted the support Roberto Azevedo, who announced Thursday he would step down as director-general of the WTO Aug. 31, gave the Ottawa-led reform efforts.



Azevedo will depart one year before the end of his eight-year mandate at the helm of an organization that has been lambasted by the Trump administration for being unfair to the United States at the expense of China.



His departure came the same day Canada and 48 fellow WTO members signed a joint statement affirming their support for small- and medium-sized businesses hurt by the COVID-19 crisis.



Canada, which has been leading a coalition of about dozen countries, excluding the U.S. and China, to reform the WTO and save it from the damage inflicted by the Trump administration, affirmed its support for its central role in upholding international trade.



Azevedo cited personal reasons for the departure, and said he was acting in the best interest of the organization.