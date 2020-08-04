Canada to provide military transport plane to UN peacekeeping for another year

Canada will provide a military transport plane to the United Nations for peacekeeping missions for another year.

A CC-130 Hercules has been based out of Uganda for five days per month since August 2019, carrying supplies, peacekeepers and equipment to different missions in Africa.

The deployment was one of three signature promises that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made to the UN when Canada hosted a major peacekeeping summit in November 2017.

The mission was to end this month, but Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan's office confirms the aircraft will continue to support UN missions in the region for the coming year.

The decision comes less than two months after Canada failed to secure a temporary seat on the UN Security Council, losing on the first ballot to Norway and Ireland.

It also comes as the number of Canadian troops and police deployed on UN peacekeeping missions remains at an all-time low.