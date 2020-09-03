Canada trails other rich countries in caring for kids: reports

A pair of newly released reports collectively argue Canada was failing to provide healthy, safe childhoods prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, setting kids up to be hit particularly hard by the global outbreak.



New rankings from the Canadian chapter of UNICEF say Canada's children have worse physical and mental health than their peers in most other countries of comparable wealth.



The report shows Canada ranks 30th out of 38 countries when it comes to the well-being of children and youth under 18.



Meanwhile, a report from Children First Canada and the University of Calgary says the top 10 threats to childhood, which had been increasing over the past decade, are spiking further as a result of the pandemic.



These include mental illness, food insecurity, physical and sexual abuse and poverty.



Both reports argue all levels of government need to implement concrete policies to improve conditions for kids across the country.