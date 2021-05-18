Canada, U.S. air trade grievances in advance of trilateral meeting to talk USMCA

Canada and the United States have put their respective grievances on the table in advance of a key meeting about the new North American trade deal.



International Trade Minister Mary Ng met virtually yesterday with her American counterpart, US Trade Representative Katherine Tai.



Ng says she raised Canada's concerns about President Joe Biden's protectionist Buy American measures, pressed for a deal on softwood lumber and warned against shutting down the Line 5 pipeline.



Tai says she wants Canada to provide American farmers their promised fair access to the Canadian dairy market, and also flagged Canada's proposed three per cent digital service tax.



Ng is taking part in trilateral Free Trade Commission meetings this week with Tai and Mexican Economy Secretary Tatiana Clouthier.



The commission, an agency established by the terms of the US-Canada-Mexico Agreement, is the primary overseer of the deal, which went into effect last July.

