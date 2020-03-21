Canada, U.S. begin turning away casual travellers at shared border

Canada's shared border with the United States is now closed to casual, non-essential travel in a bilateral effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 in North America.

A mutual ban on recreational and incidental travel in both directions, like vacations and cross-border shopping trips, went into effect across the country at midnight ET. (1:00 a.m. Atlantic)

Agents with both the Canada Border Services Agency and U.S. Customs and Border Protection have been instructed to block tourists and bargain-hunters, while letting through long-haul truckers, health professionals and anyone else needing to cross for work.

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland has acknowledged the agreement was hastily reached, given the urgency of the global pandemic, and that there could be hiccups as the restrictions begin take hold.

She's calling on Canadians and Americans alike to be patient under the circumstances and is urging anyone who doesn't need to travel to stay put.

Public Safety Minister Bill Blair says truckers, nurses and others being allowed over the border are being encouraged to take all the necessary precautions against being exposed to the novel coronavirus, which include extensive hand-washing, steering clear of groups of people and monitoring for symptoms.