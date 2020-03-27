Canada urges US not to put troops at border during pandemic

Canada says it told the U.S. that a Trump administration proposal to put troops at the U.S.-Canada border amid the coronavirus pandemic was entirely unnecessary and would damage relations between the two longtime allies.

Canada went public with its position Thursday, and the Wall Street Journal reported late in the day that the Trump administration had dropped consideration of the plan.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his government has been in discussions with the White House about convincing the U.S. it didn't need to put troops on the the border.