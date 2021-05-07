Canada will not participate in Durban IV conference amid anti-Semitism concerns

Liberal MP Anthony Housefather says the federal government will not be taking part in 20th-anniversary events for an international conference where Israel was singled out for condemnation.



The lawmaker said on Twitter yesterday that Ottawa will avoid the September 22nd gathering in South Africa known as Durban IV.



He says it , ``continues to be used to push anti-Israel sentiment and as a forum for anti-Semitism.''



The United States and Australia have also stated they will steer clear of the conference.



The coming event authorized by the United Nations, will mark 20-years since the World Conference on Racism in Durban.



The initial conference two-decades ago was consumed by clashes over the Middle East and the legacy of slavery.



The US and Israel walked out during a meeting over a draft resolution that censured Israel and likened Zionism to racism.