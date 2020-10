Canadian class-action suit against Facebook alleges misuse of personal information

Two Facebook users are seeking damages on behalf of hundreds of thousands of Canadians whose personal data may have been improperly used for political purposes.



The proposed class-action lawsuit filed by Calgary residents Saul Benary and Karma Holoboff asks the Federal Court to order the social-media giant to bolster its security practices to better protect sensitive information and comply with federal privacy law.



It also seeks $1,000 for each of the approximately 622,000 Canadians whose information was shared with others through a digital app.



In April last year, privacy commissioner Daniel Therrien and his British Columbia counterpart, Michael McEvoy, uncovered major shortcomings in Facebook's procedures and called for stronger laws to protect Canadians.



The probe followed reports that Facebook let an outside organization use an app to access users' personal information, and that some of the data was then passed to others.



Recipients of the information included the firm Cambridge Analytica, which was involved in U.S. political campaigns.