Canadian experts returning home after probing Tehran plane crash, TSB says
The Transportation Safety Board says two investigators are heading back to Canada after six days in Tehran and two in Kyiv, helping probe the downing of a Ukraine International Airlines jet.
Iran has admitted firing surface-to-air missiles at the airliner as it left Tehran's international airport Jan. 8, saying it was a mistake.
Fifty-seven Canadian citizens were among the 176 people killed.
The TSB says it understands the plane's flight-data recorders are still in Iran, while the country's authorities consider how to download and analyze the information they contain.
It says a different set of Canadian investigators will be there ``wherever and whenever that activity takes place.''
The investigators are still seeking a bigger role in the probe, but the TSB says the Iranian authorities have been co-operative and helpful.