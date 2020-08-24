Canadian intelligence assessments of Saddam's Iraq got it right, new paper says

A new research paper says Canadian intelligence assessments on Iraq were generally accurate in the run-up to the US-led invasion of 2003.



The paper, published in the journal Intelligence and National Security, says that contrasts with reports produced in Washington and London.



It says the analysis of the US, UK and others has been found to be ``flawed'' and influenced by political considerations.



Titled ``Getting it Right,'' the paper was researched and written by Alan Barnes, a senior fellow at Carleton University in Ottawa.



He's far from a neutral party on the topic, however.



Barnes was closely involved with the production of Canadian intelligence assessments during the lead-up to the Iraq war.