Canadian leaders react to chaos in Washington DC
Canadian leaders are reacting to the chaos in Washington DC, which saw thousands of Donald Trump supporters storm the Capitol building.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says in a tweet last evening, ``Canadians are deeply disturbed and saddened by the attack on democracy in the United States, our closest ally and neighbour.''
He added ``Violence will never succeed in overruling the will of the people.
Democracy in the US must be upheld, and it will be.''
Kirsten Hillman, Canada's ambassador to the U-S, felt compelled to issue a statement.
She tweeted, ``We are following the developments on Capitol Hill very closely, all Embassy staff are safe and accounted for.''