Canadian-led NATO training mission in Iraq suspended amid security concerns

Canada's defence minister says a Canadian-led NATO training mission in Iraq has been temporarily suspended in the wake of the killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani.

Harjit Sajjan confirmed a statement released by NATO Saturday, which said the security of personnel must be a top priority.

The training mission, currently led by Maj. Gen. Jennie Carignan, has been under Canadian command since it was launched in October 2018 at the request of the Iraqi government.

Canada's Department of National Defence says the decision to suspend operations applies to both the 250 military members working with the NATO training mission as well as the dozens of special forces troops who have been working in the northern part of the country with Iraqi security forces.

Soleimani was the head of Iran's elite Quds Force and the mastermind of its regional security strategy.

He was killed early Friday near the Baghdad international airport along with senior Iraqi militants in an airstrike ordered by President Donald Trump.