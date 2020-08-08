Canadian man who was set to be deported from U.S. gets COVID in custody, dies

A Canadian man who contracted COVID-19 while in the custody of U.S. immigration authorities has died, leaving his family shaken and looking for answers from governments on both sides of the border.

James Hill, 72, died at a Virginia hospital on Wednesday, four weeks after being transferred there from a nearby detention facility run by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Hill, a former Louisiana doctor, had been in ICE custody for three months after serving more than 13 years in prison for health-care fraud and distributing a controlled substance.

A statement from ICE says a judge ordered his deportation in May.

His daughter says Hill was due to fly home to Toronto in early July, but ICE says he began to experience respiratory issues and was rushed to a local hospital on July 10.

He tested positive for COVID-19 the next day.



(With files from Jake Kivanc/The Canadian Press)<