Canadian military shrinks Middle East footprint as ISIL fight enters new phase

Canada's war against the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant has quietly entered a new phase, with plans to keep fewer troops in the Middle East even after the pandemic passes.



The Canadian Armed Forces has had up to 850 troops in the region in recent years, including hundreds of military trainers who have been teaching the basics of soldiering to Iraqi forces.



The military recalled about half the contingent back to Canada in March as COVID-19 spread around the globe and forced a halt to many military activities there and elsewhere.



While the expectation was that most would return once the COVID-19 threat receded, the general overseeing most of Canada's anti-ISIL efforts says that won't be the case.



Joint Task Force Impact commander Brig.-Gen. Michael Wright says that is because allied commanders have determined in recent months that the Iraqi military is largely able to fight ISIL on its own, meaning far fewer trainers are needed.



Wright nonetheless says some high-level training is continuing with senior Iraqi commanders, while Canadian special forces are helping root out local ISIL cells in northern Iraq and smaller teams remain in neighbouring Lebanon, Jordan and Kuwait.