Canadian officials urging people to avoid travelling for Easter weekend

Officials across Canada are asking people to avoid travelling and to celebrate the Easter weekend with their own household.



This, as the number of COVID-19 variant cases continue to climb across the country.



Canada's chief public health officer says the surge in infections and growing proportion of cases involving more contagious variants shows the need to sustain strong public health rules and individual precautions.



Dr. Theresa Tam says the next few weeks may be the toughest yet of the pandemic.



She says increasing vaccine coverage across Canada leads her to believe that the ``crisis'' phase will be over by the fall.



Climbing case counts have prompted Quebec to announced the closure of schools and non-essential businesses in Quebec City, Levis and Gatineau for at least 10 days starting today, while the curfew will be moved to 8 p-m from 9:30 p-m.



Premier Doug Ford is poised to announce whether any new measures will be put in place to rein in the spread of the virus in Ontario.

