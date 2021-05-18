Canadian Press NewsAlert: Feds turn back to military to replace Fortin on vaccines

Canada's Public Health Agency now has a new military chief running the country's vaccine distribution program.



Brigadier-General Krista Brodie will now head up the logistics side of getting vaccines distributed to provinces and territories.



She replaces Major-General Dany Fortin, who was suddenly removed from the post Friday night and reassigned by the Defence department after revelations he's being investigated for alleged sexual misconduct in 1989.



Brodie had been working with Fortin on dose distribution since November.



She takes over as 4.5-million shots are arriving this week from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna.