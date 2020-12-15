Canadian Press NewsAlert: First Quebecer gets COVID-19 vaccine

A resident of a long-term care home in Quebec City has become the first Quebecer to receive a COVID-19 vaccination.



Premier Francois Legault announced on Twitter that Gisele Levesque had received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at the Saint-Antoine residence.



Health officials said they would today begin vaccinating residents and staff at the Quebec City residence and at the Maimonides Geriatric Centre in Montreal after receiving a shipment of the vaccine Sunday night.



Legault said the vaccination shows there is light at end of the tunnel.